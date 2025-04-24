Mariner LLC Acquires 121,259 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,259 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 75,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

