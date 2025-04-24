PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,964 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,875,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,104,000. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,102,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,914,000.

PYLD stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

