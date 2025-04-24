Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 159.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,562 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,167,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,627,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,667 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after buying an additional 653,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $40,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,158,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,713,682.80. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,156.50. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock worth $5,256,268. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

