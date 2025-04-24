Barclays PLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

