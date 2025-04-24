Barclays PLC Buys 160,880 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 282.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,718.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $582.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.57. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,157.86. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.