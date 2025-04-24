Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 923.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,247,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 3.96% of Equity Commonwealth worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 251,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,665,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

