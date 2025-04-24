Barclays PLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Masimo worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $1,607,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1,936.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Masimo Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MASI opened at $157.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.07.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

