CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 261,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CarGurus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 313,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.77 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 154.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $767,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,959. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,824 shares of company stock worth $1,392,156. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

