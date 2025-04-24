Barclays PLC Sells 40,163 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,677,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

