Barclays PLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Barclays increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

