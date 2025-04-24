Barclays PLC Grows Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.92% of Pacira BioSciences worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

