Barclays PLC Purchases 515,022 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 216.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 804.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 315,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 280,847 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

RKT opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 801.25%.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

