Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $1,222.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,070.65.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,049.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix has a 52 week low of $544.25 and a 52 week high of $1,064.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $953.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $898.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,855 shares of company stock worth $267,474,816. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.