Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 821,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In related news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,682.10. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $114,954.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at $131,790. This represents a 46.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,242 shares of company stock valued at $156,427 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

