Barclays PLC Buys 120,805 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,805 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Coty worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coty by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.24.

Coty Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

