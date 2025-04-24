Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 191.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,046 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Doximity worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Doximity by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,510,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Doximity by 525.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after buying an additional 1,068,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Doximity by 1,178.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,711,000 after buying an additional 979,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at $29,453,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

