Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alerus Financial by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $450.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

