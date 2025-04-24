Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,288 CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CeriBell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,694.02. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CeriBell

CeriBell Price Performance

CBLL stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90. CeriBell has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CeriBell Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.