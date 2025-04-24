Barclays PLC Purchases 13,887 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Barclays PLC grew its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,832,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $26,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BancFirst by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $118.78 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,480. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

