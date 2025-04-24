Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,712 Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelyst Price Performance

Revelyst stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

