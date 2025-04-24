MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 745 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

CINF opened at $134.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

