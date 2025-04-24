NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS) Major Shareholder Brian Hannasch Acquires 18,065 Shares

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Hannasch acquired 18,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,252.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 775,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,421.18. The trade was a 2.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NeurAxis Trading Up 24.8 %

NRXS stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.46. NeurAxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeurAxis stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Free Report) by 797.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,726 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 1.67% of NeurAxis worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NeurAxis Company Profile

NeurAxis, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

