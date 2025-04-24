Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Today – April 21st

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Best Buy, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, Ambarella, and Kopin are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: One or more errors occurred. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded down $17.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.72. 8,927,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,765,624. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.92. 5,395,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506,089. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.01 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. GameStop has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.73. 1,177,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $18.93. 3,523,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,893,813. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.64. The company had a trading volume of 175,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.14. 272,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

Kopin (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Shares of Kopin stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,723. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

