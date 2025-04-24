RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $23,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,200. The trade was a 2.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RTX opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

