Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – April 23rd

Celsius, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Raymond James, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, and Diageo are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies that are either incorporated in Canada or primarily based in the country. They represent an ownership interest in these companies and can be traded on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, providing investors with the opportunity to benefit from dividends and potential capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. 4,474,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,637,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. 5,030,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,777,916. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.15. 1,483,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,773. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,421. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.62. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,106,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.21. 330,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,979. Diageo has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Featured Articles