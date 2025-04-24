Best Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 21st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Capital One Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, and Upexi are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to trade for less than their intrinsic value based on financial metrics like earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors seeking value are often attracted to these stocks because they believe the market has undervalued the company’s future potential, offering opportunities for price appreciation when the true worth is eventually recognized. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 60,176,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,077,192. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,225,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,557,211. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,073,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,211. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.86. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $17.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $500.44. 2,964,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,183. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $396.35 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Upexi (UPXI)

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Shares of UPXI traded up $10.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 94,769,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,499. Upexi has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

