Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 21st

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, General Electric, Boeing, and Eaton are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies that are primarily involved in the development, production, or services related to the space industry. These stocks often include firms engaged in activities such as satellite manufacturing, space exploration technologies, and space tourism, reflecting investor interest in the growing commercial space sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,101,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,254,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.91. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $19.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $498.70. 2,588,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,855. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $396.35 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $508.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.25.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,393. The firm has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 12-month low of $148.83 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.54. 3,226,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,049,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.21. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $12.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,517. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

