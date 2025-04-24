Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – April 21st

IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that develop or invest heavily in quantum computing technology, including quantum hardware, software, and related research initiatives. These stocks represent an emerging sector with the potential to revolutionize computing and data processing, though they often carry high risk due to the experimental and rapidly evolving nature of the technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,651,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,944,090. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.92. 672,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,272. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,856,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,373,000. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

