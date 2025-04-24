Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 103.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $122.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

