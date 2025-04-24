NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 1429773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.68.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

