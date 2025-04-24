Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,302,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 620,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

