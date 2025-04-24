Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253.40 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 274.27 ($3.64). 4,977,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,399,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($4.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.58) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.78) to GBX 370 ($4.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 290 ($3.85).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 223.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.32%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.