Natixis Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 137.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Ossiam lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

