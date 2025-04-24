Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Boosted by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total value of $127,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,624.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE LH opened at $224.23 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.