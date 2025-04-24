Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $107.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

CCK stock opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. Crown has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,779,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,923,000 after acquiring an additional 102,789 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 10,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,967,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 283,014 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Crown by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

