Natixis Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Natixis owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 288,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,810,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

ECH opened at $31.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $601.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.