Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of LPX opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

