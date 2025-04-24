New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 168.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta purchased 5,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319,985 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,191 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,893 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

