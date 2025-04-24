Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $513.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.21.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $456.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.39 and a 200-day moving average of $445.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

