MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,345 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,480 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC's holdings in Aramark were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

