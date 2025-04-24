Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 187.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,545,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CorVel were worth $171,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CorVel by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CorVel by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. The trade was a 2.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,772,720. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,723 shares of company stock worth $5,757,140. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

