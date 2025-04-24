Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $169,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,677,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $103.51.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

