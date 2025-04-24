BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.46% of Monroe Capital worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $156.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

