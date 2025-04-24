BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $76.72 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

