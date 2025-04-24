Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $165,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after buying an additional 538,990 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,208,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $118,038,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 732.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,691,000 after acquiring an additional 125,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $360.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.87 and a 200-day moving average of $389.33. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

