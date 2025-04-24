BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,175,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

