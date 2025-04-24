First Trust Advisors LP Sells 93,457 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,266,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $45,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,634,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 124,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $2,791,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WERN opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.