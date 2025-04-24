Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Price

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Navient Stock Up 1.2 %

NAVI stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.24. Navient has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Navient’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2,663.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 55.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Navient by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

