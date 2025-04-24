First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $43,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in WD-40 by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock opened at $224.16 on Thursday. WD-40 has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.15.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. This trade represents a 6.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

