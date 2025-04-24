Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,556,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $42,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $65,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,476,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,271,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,662,000 after purchasing an additional 350,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,456,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 56.69%.

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

